TAP updates on status of compressor stations

6 April 2019 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The piping fabrication at Kipoi (Albania) is complete and over 90 percent of the piping is installed, with hydro strength testing progressing on schedule, Lisa Givert, TAP Head of Communications, told Trend.

"The three compressors are installed, and final alignment is complete, with mechanical and electrical hook up in progress. The electrical low and medium voltage boards are being energized," she said.

In Fier, according to Givert, the piping fabrication is also complete with piping installation over 86 percent finalized, and hydro strength testing under way.

"With the three compressors installed in June 2018, final alignment has been completed," she added.

Finally, the metering station at Bilisht, Albania (near the Greek border) is more than 84 percent complete overall, said Givert.

"At the stations our teams are working towards overall completion scheduled towards the end of 2019. Completion process is ongoing in all three stations," she concluded.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

