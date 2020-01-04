Naftalan Oil Products Tanker overhauled in Azerbaijan

4 January 2020 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

Trend:

Naftalan Oil Products Tanker belonging to the transport fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has been overhauled, Trend reports referring to the company.

During repair work at the Zigh Shipyard, the underwater and surface parts of the vessel, as well as the deck, were cleaned and painted. The main engine was repaired; auxiliary engines were replaced with new ones, and the ship control systems were adjusted.

Repair work was also carried out in the engine room; new pipes were installed, and electrical installation work was carried out. Crew cabins, bathrooms and dining rooms were refurbished.

The ship has already been put into operation.

The length of Naftalan tanker is 125.06 meters, and the width is 16.63 meters

