Oil prices tumble over 4 pct as recession fears mount

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday amid growing concerns over the global economic outlook, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for February delivery dropped 3.33 U.S. dollars, or 4.15 percent, to settle at 76.93 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for March delivery lost 3.81 dollars, or 4.43 percent, to settle at 82.1 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The slide came as traders worried about gloomy demand prospects as the global economy slows.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, warned on Sunday that 2023 will be "tougher" than last year, noting one third of the world economy could enter recession territory.