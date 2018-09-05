Tender: Turkmen tannery to purchase manufacturing equipment

5 September 2018 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen Agriculture Ministry looking for plant protection via tender
Tenders 10:01
Eni Turkmenistan announces tender to buy spare parts for gas engines, compressors
Tenders 3 September 15:10
Turkmenistan expecting its first harvest of bananas
Turkmenistan 20 August 11:10
Turkmenistan's state oil company to purchase geophysical equipment
Tenders 9 August 09:42
Turkmenistan announces tender for reconstruction of chemical factory
Tenders 1 August 09:19
Turkmenistan opens tender for construction of chemical plant
Tenders 29 May 15:01
Latest
Construction of new metro line in Istanbul almost complete - ministry
Economy news 12:06
International conference on transport corridors to be held in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 12:05
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (PHOTO)
Politics 12:01
Europe to open bank accounts for Iran to secure oil revenues
Nuclear Program 12:01
Moody's expects high rates of economic growth in Uzbekistan to continue
Uzbekistan 11:55
Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan stands for early achievement of peace in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan 11:52
Azerbaijan sends note to US
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:50
Iran’s NISOC to hold int’l tender to buy casing
Tenders 11:32
Azerbaijan imposes seasonal customs duties on potato imports
Economy news 11:31