New entrance fees for Yanardag reserve disclosed - the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan

13 June 2019 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

From August 1, 2019, the entrance to the State Historical Cultural and Natural Reserve Yanardag will cost nine manats for foreign tourists, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev told reporters during a media tour to the reserve, Trend reports.

"For local tourists, the entrance will cost two manats. However, students will enjoy the lowest price - one manat, and the entrance will be free for schoolchildren," Naghiyev said.

The chairman added that the old prices will apply for travel agencies that organize trips to the reserve and have concluded long-term contracts.

Naghiyev noted that during a day, 500-700 tourists visit the Yanardag reserve. "Presently, there is a growth in the number of tourists. The local residents also like to visit this place," he said.

Nagiyev believes that it is necessary to continue the reserve's promotion to further increase the number of visitors. "Information about Yanardag will be demonstrated at hotels and tourist information centers," he noted.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Yanardag State Historical Cultural and Natural Reserve after major overhaul on June 12.

