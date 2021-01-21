Flydubai resumes flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Flydubai will resume flights to Georgia from January 28, Trend reports via the Georgian Airports Association.

According to the agency, the flights of the Dubai-Tbilisi-Dubai route will operate twice a week.

Flydubai, legally Dubai Aviation Corporation, is a government-owned budget airline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with its head office and flight operations in Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. The airline operates a total of 95 destinations, serving the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe from Dubai.

Georgia may lift restrictions on international flights in February, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said previously.

According to her, the resumption of flights is the first hope for the revival of the tourist season.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home.