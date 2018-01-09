Berdimuhamedov: Uzbek-Turkmen trade, economic ties dynamically develop

9 January 2018 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"On behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan and on my own behalf, I have the honor to convey to you and to all the fraternal people of your country cordial greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan," said the letter.

In his letter, Berdimuhamedov also said the Turkmen-Uzbek trade and economic ties are developing dynamically.

Berdimuhamedov noted that currently Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan successfully cooperate not only in a bilateral format, but also within the framework of international structures. This is evidenced by mutual support of international initiatives and proposals put forward by the countries within authoritative organizations of a global and regional scale.

"Currently, Uzbek-Turkmen trade and economic ties are developing dynamically. Cooperation in the cultural and scientific fields is also successfully expanding and strengthening. This is promoted by the joint commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation," he said.

The Turkmen leader thanked Mirziyoyev for the personal attention he paid to the partnership with Turkmenistan and wished him good health and new successes in responsible state activities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Foreign universities in Uzbekistan exempt from all taxes
Economy news 9 January 19:23
Uzcard lifts all limits for cashing through ATMs
Economy news 9 January 17:29
Penjikent-Samarkand checkpoint to resume work on Tajik-Uzbek border
Tajikistan 9 January 17:20
American Venture Fund interested in Uzbek start-ups
ICT 9 January 17:20
Income on corporate bonds of commercial banks grows in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 January 15:16
Uzbek company’s shareholders approve terms of EBRD credit line
Economy news 9 January 13:08
Budget organizations receive tax benefits in Uzbekistan
Economy news 9 January 10:44
China testing Turkmen railway transit to Iran
Economy news 9 January 10:29
Turkmenistan Airlines announces tender on web services
Tenders 9 January 09:21
Russia ready to finance construction of nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 9 January 08:18
Uzbekistan introduces bankruptcy procedure for individuals
Economy news 8 January 20:41
Uzbek banks increase limit for cash withdrawal
Economy news 8 January 17:39
Uzbek president instructs to optimize state participation share in facilities
Economy news 8 January 16:21
Caspian countries change principle of controlling ships
Economy news 8 January 15:27
Uzbekistan now providing tax holidays
Economy news 8 January 14:04
Confederation of Indian Industry to open office in Uzbekistan
Economy news 8 January 12:46
Cyprus company to additionally invest $5M in Tashkent’s “Eco Park”
Economy news 8 January 11:53
Uzbek president urges citizens to keep funds in country’s banks
Economy news 8 January 10:32