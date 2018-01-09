Berdimuhamedov: Uzbek-Turkmen trade, economic ties dynamically develop

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"On behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan and on my own behalf, I have the honor to convey to you and to all the fraternal people of your country cordial greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan," said the letter.

In his letter, Berdimuhamedov also said the Turkmen-Uzbek trade and economic ties are developing dynamically.

Berdimuhamedov noted that currently Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan successfully cooperate not only in a bilateral format, but also within the framework of international structures. This is evidenced by mutual support of international initiatives and proposals put forward by the countries within authoritative organizations of a global and regional scale.

"Currently, Uzbek-Turkmen trade and economic ties are developing dynamically. Cooperation in the cultural and scientific fields is also successfully expanding and strengthening. This is promoted by the joint commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation," he said.

The Turkmen leader thanked Mirziyoyev for the personal attention he paid to the partnership with Turkmenistan and wished him good health and new successes in responsible state activities.

