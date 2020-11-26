Group of German medical experts arrives in Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19

A group of German medical experts arrived in Kyrgyzstan to exchange experiences and to provide support in diagnostics in the country's laboratories in the fight against COVID-19. A mission of doctors from Germany will stay in the country until Nov. 30, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The group of German doctors includes representatives of the Medical University of the world-famous Charite Berlin clinic, Moscow Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Transmission Diseases named after Martsinovsky and the German Society for International Cooperation.

The German delegation met with Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, during which 150 thousand PCR tests were handed over by the German side. This assistance and the visit of German doctors has become another important contribution of the Federal Republic of Germany in the framework of cooperation on countering COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan, the report said.