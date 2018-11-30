Japanese parliament ready to cooperate with Iran

Japanese Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the House of Representatives Kenji Wakamyia expressed readiness to maintain all-out cooperation with Iran, IRNA reports.

Wakamyia made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian envoy to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed on Friday.

He described as effective parliamentary cooperation in developing relations between Tehran and Tokyo.

Thanks to the 90th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between two countries which is slated to be held next year, the Japanese House of Representatives is ready to support reinforcing ties.

Meanwhile, Rahmani Movahed referred to his meeting with Japanese officials and stressed the importance of the parliaments’ roles in developing relations between Iran and Japan.

He also called for promoting parliamentary ties between two countries.

