Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq: US official

8 January 2020 03:49 (UTC+04:00)

Multiple missiles have been launched into Iraq from Iran targeting American bases, Trend reports citing ABC.

"This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC's Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code 'Oh Zahra' by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive US forces," the country's state-run news outlet ISNA reported.

A U.S. official confirms to ABC News that ballistic missiles have been fired from inside Iran at multiple U.S. military facilities inside Iraq on Wednesday morning local time. The facilities include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq, the official said.

The attack comes days after the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in Iraq.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a briefing at the Pentagon Tuesday said the U.S. was ready to retaliate for any attack launched by Iran.

