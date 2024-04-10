CSTO peacekeepers' deployment probably lead to creation of puppet government in Armenia - Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The deployment of CSTO peacekeepers would lead to the formation of a puppet government in Armenia, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

"CSTO observers would be present in Armenia as a peacekeeper, not an ally. Thus, Armenia would be excluded from its system of security guarantees," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, as Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said earlier in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, his country has effectively frozen its membership in the CSTO.

"The Collective Security Treaty Organization, in our assessment, has not fulfilled its security obligations to the Republic of Armenia, especially from 2021 to 2022. The practical result of this CSTO policy is that we have frozen our participation in the organization," he stated.

Pashinyan mentioned that, as of September 2023, Armenia has no permanent representative in the CSTO.

"We do not participate in CSTO negotiations at the highest level. We do not block CSTO decisions, but we do not participate in them either," he added.

