Georgia reports 2,970 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 2,970 new coronavirus cases – the data has recently been updated on stopcov.ge, a special webpage created by the Georgian government, Trend reports.

The 2,348 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Twenty-two more patients died of the virus in the country.

The total number of confirmed cases is 63,650. The number of recovered patients reached 47,390. The virus-related death toll stands at 521.

The 4,709 people continue medical treatment at hospitals and 3,066 at COVID hotels. The 41 people are brought from abroad.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

