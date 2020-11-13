Georgia reports 3,473 new COVID-19 cases, 3,342 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,473 new coronavirus cases on November 13, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The 3,342 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The 37 more patients died of the virus in the country.

The total number of confirmed cases is 73,154. The number of recovered patients reached 55,511. The virus-related death toll stands at 636.

The 2,447 people are in quarantine spaces, 4,957 continue treatment at hospitals and 3,413 at COVID hotels. The 41 people are brought from abroad.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356