Georgian Minister of Economy recovers from COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava has recovered from coronavirus, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Turnava has already resumed working. She underwent medical treatment at home under the supervision and recommendations of doctors.

Turnava tested positive for the coronavirus on November 3.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356