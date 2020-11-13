Georgian Minister of Economy recovers from COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava has recovered from coronavirus, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Turnava has already resumed working. She underwent medical treatment at home under the supervision and recommendations of doctors.
Turnava tested positive for the coronavirus on November 3.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
Latest
Azerbaijani foreign diplomats should refrain from statements that contradict country's official position - top official
Azerbaijani defense minister, commander of Russian peacekeeping forces discuss peacekeeping mission details
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes activities of Joint Center to contribute to increasing effectiveness of control over ceasefire
Azerbaijan names gymnasts to participate in European Championship in Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics
Transporting gas from a new source to Europe via Southern Gas Corridor is already reality – minister
Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh war will also ensure security of our regional and global energy projects, says minister (PHOTO)