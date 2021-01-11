Georgia considers acquisition of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

“Georgia considers purchasing Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines,” Deputy Health Minister, Tamar Gabunia, announced on Monday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Gabunia said stringent regulatory authorities (SRA) have not yet authorized the Chinese vaccines, so the acquisition of China-made COVID-19 vaccines is not on the table.

“Georgia considers only SRA-approved vaccines,” Deputy Minister added.