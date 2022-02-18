IS local leader killed in western Iraq: military

A prominent local leader of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group was killed with his aide on Thursday in an airstrike in Iraq's western province of Anbar, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Based on intelligence reports, the Iraqi forces carried out the airstrike in a desert area in Anbar province that destroyed a vehicle and killed two IS militants aboard, Spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces Yahia Rasoul said in a statement.

One of the killed was leader of IS group in Anbar province, nicknamed "Abu Malokah," the statement said.

An army source told Xinhua that the airstrike targeted a truck in the desert and burned it.