IS local leader killed in western Iraq: military
A prominent local leader of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group was killed with his aide on Thursday in an airstrike in Iraq's western province of Anbar, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Based on intelligence reports, the Iraqi forces carried out the airstrike in a desert area in Anbar province that destroyed a vehicle and killed two IS militants aboard, Spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces Yahia Rasoul said in a statement.
One of the killed was leader of IS group in Anbar province, nicknamed "Abu Malokah," the statement said.
An army source told Xinhua that the airstrike targeted a truck in the desert and burned it.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO)
During January riots there was real threat to security of Kazakh citizens and integrity of country - president
Kazakhstan to hold accountable those responsible for violating rights of citizens during January riots
US remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts to bolster European energy security - State Dept
ICRC Azerbaijan takes number of biological samples from family members of persons went missing in First Karabakh War
President Ilham Aliyev clearly outlines formula for Armenia’s way out of economic crisis – head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (VIDEO)