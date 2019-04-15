Sudan's military council removes defense minister, names new intelligence head

Sudan’s military council has removed defense minister Awad Ibn Auf from his role and appointed a new intelligence chief, a spokesman said on Sunday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Lieutenant General Abu Bakr Mustafa will replace Salah Abdallah Mohamed Saleh, known as Salah Gosh, as chief of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Shams El Din Kabbashi Shinto said.

Shinto also announced the sacking of Sudan’s ambassadors to Washington and Geneva and said all army and police officers who participated in street protests which led to the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir last week would be released.

