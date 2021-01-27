Oman, strategic partner of Iran – CBI governor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

In a meeting with Oman`s Minister of Commerce and Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais bin Mohamed Al Yousef, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran said that the Sultanate of Oman is a strategic partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Abdul Nasser Hemmati, the Governor of CBI, traveled to Oman on Tuesday to discuss banking and trade issues, Trend reports citing public relations of the CBI.

Speaking in his meeting with Omani Minister of Industry and Trade Qais bin Mohammed al-Yousef in the Omani capital Muscat on Wed., Hemmati reiterated Oman as a strategic partner of Iran and stated, “Given the suitable opportunity provided for the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, high capability and potential of the private sector should be used optimally.”

The Iran CBI Governor stated that Oman has always been a strategic partner for Iran. "Iran seeks to deepen its trade relations with Oman as a trading partner.”

He went on to say that the Omani government has maintained its trade and banking relations with Iran despite the maximum pressure of the United States.

“The US maximum pressure campaign has failed and it is necessary to boost trade relations due to long and historical relations between the two countries,” he said.

Hemmati said that Iran believes that the capacity of the private sector of the two countries can be used to improve the level and volume of trade between the two countries.

He presented his proposals on the cooperation of private sectors to the Omani side. Qais bin Mohammed Al-Youssef welcomed the proposals presented by the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran. He said that the country is working to establish and expand trade relations with Iran

In a meeting held yesterday between the Omani FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood AlBusaidi and CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, the development of economic and banking relations between the two countries was emphasized by both sides.