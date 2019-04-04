House of Commons sitting ends after parliament's roof leaks

4 April 2019 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

A leaking roof has forced House of Commons proceedings to end for the day after water flowed into the chamber, Trend reports citing Sky News.

Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle took the action to temporarily halt MPs' proceedings after a backbench business debate on the introduction of the loan charge was interrupted by the sound of running water.

A decision was later made to end Thursday's sitting completely due to the leak.

MPs will now not return to Westminster until Monday afternoon.

Among a number of MPs to tweet about the leak, Labour's Justin Madders wrote: "In the Commons chamber and can hear rain dripping in through the roof. Parliament really is broken."

Tory MP Julia Lopez wrote: "In the Chamber for the loan charge debate. A very noisy torrent of water coming in from the ceiling - is this a Biblical flood coming to wash us all away?!!"

Fellow Conservative Neil O'Brien noted how it sounded "like a pipe has burst", adding: "Leak alert! A lot of water is flowing into the chamber of the Commons from above. Think it is coming in from the press gallery appropriately."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK to continue Iran's sanctions in post Brexit era
Europe 3 April 00:31
UK PM May says she will ask for a further Brexit delay
Europe 2 April 21:31
No deal Brexit would be catastrophic for UK economy - Philip Hammond
Europe 24 March 14:09
PM May facing plot from minister to oust her - Sunday Times reporter
Europe 24 March 12:38
A Brexit crisis deepens, tens of thousands gather in London to demand new referendum
Europe 23 March 17:29
EU27 unanimously agree to May's request for Brexit delay
Europe 22 March 05:31
Latest
Trump threatens to put tariffs on cars coming from Mexico
US 4 April 23:23
Stoltenberg: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway contributes to success of Resolute Support mission
Politics 4 April 23:17
Azerbaijani appointed as deputy chairman for financial issues in Russia’s Gazprom
Oil&Gas 4 April 22:08
Defense minister: Azerbaijani army fully provided with arms and ready to fight
Politics 4 April 22:03
Russian minister talks on establishment of joint industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy 4 April 21:59
Minister: Only 20% of Azerbaijani armed forces fought against entire Armenian army during April battles
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 April 21:43
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for National Paralympic Committee
Politics 4 April 21:42
AZPROMO: Favorable climate created in Azerbaijan to attract foreign investment
Economy 4 April 21:41
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of highway in Dashkasan district
Politics 4 April 21:41