House of Commons sitting ends after parliament's roof leaks

A leaking roof has forced House of Commons proceedings to end for the day after water flowed into the chamber, Trend reports citing Sky News.

Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle took the action to temporarily halt MPs' proceedings after a backbench business debate on the introduction of the loan charge was interrupted by the sound of running water.

A decision was later made to end Thursday's sitting completely due to the leak.

MPs will now not return to Westminster until Monday afternoon.

Among a number of MPs to tweet about the leak, Labour's Justin Madders wrote: "In the Commons chamber and can hear rain dripping in through the roof. Parliament really is broken."

Tory MP Julia Lopez wrote: "In the Chamber for the loan charge debate. A very noisy torrent of water coming in from the ceiling - is this a Biblical flood coming to wash us all away?!!"

Fellow Conservative Neil O'Brien noted how it sounded "like a pipe has burst", adding: "Leak alert! A lot of water is flowing into the chamber of the Commons from above. Think it is coming in from the press gallery appropriately."

