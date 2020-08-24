Tesco to create 16,000 new permanent jobs in online boom

Britain’s largest supermarket Tesco on Monday said it will create 16,000 new permanent jobs to support the exceptional growth in its online business and may even increase the number of roles as the coronavirus lockdown boosted its sales, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“The supermarket expects the majority of these roles to be filled by colleagues who joined on a temporary basis at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but who now want to stay with the business permanently,” the company said.

Tesco said the roles will include 10,000 pickers to assemble customer orders and 3,000 drivers to deliver them, along with a variety of other roles in stores and distribution centres.

Discount supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl said last month they will create an additional 1,200 and 1,000 jobs respectively this year in the UK, as the two continue to open new stores and drive market share gains.