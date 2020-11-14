EU to revamp Schengen system to strengthen border security

Europe 14 November 2020 03:13 (UTC+04:00)
EU to revamp Schengen system to strengthen border security

The European Union (EU) will start to revamp the Schengen system, with a new strategy to be tabled in months, as part of a wider effort to fight terrorism, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting with EU home affairs ministers, Johansson said a first Schengen Forum will take place at the end of this month for the exchange of views that will lead to the publication of a new Schengen strategy in May next year.

The Schengen Area comprises 26 European countries that allow passport-free travel between them. It is made up of 22 of the 27 EU states plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

She said the issue of a well-functioning Schengen area was at the top of the agenda at the home affairs ministers' virtual meeting on Friday, with many ministers mentioning the importance of the protection of the EU's external borders.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria and on the fifth anniversary of the attacks in Paris. On Nov. 13, 2015, a series of terrorist attacks took place in Paris and the city's northern suburb, during which some 130 people were killed in several mass shootings and suicide bombings.

"These are attacks on our common European values and our fundamental rights. We stand against these attacks as we did five years ago, as a single society," she said.

Johansson said the existing proposals and security initiatives developed over the years have to pass through the European Parliament and the Council of the EU with urgency, especially the proposals for a regulation on preventing the dissemination of terrorist content online.

Besides, border guards and police must be able to cross-check identity documents against all relevant information systems. Achieving interoperability of the systems by 2023 will be a priority at all levels, she said.

The commissioner mentioned that in a study that Frontex carried out last year, 22 percent of those entering the Schengen area were not checked towards the Schengen information system. "So here is clearly room for improvement."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented credentials to President of Israel
Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented credentials to President of Israel
Positive nature of Israeli-Azerbaijani relations something Israelis should be proud of - political analyst
Positive nature of Israeli-Azerbaijani relations something Israelis should be proud of - political analyst
Israel reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 319,888 in total
Israel reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 319,888 in total
Loading Bars
Latest
U.S. reports record-high daily increase of nearly 200,000 COVID-19 cases US 04:28
EU to revamp Schengen system to strengthen border security Europe 03:13
France's daily COVID-19-related deaths hit 7-month high, new hospitalization sharply down Europe 02:35
WHO reports record high 628,000 new cases of COVID-19 World 01:59
Turkey fines Google $26 million for abusing market position: competition board Turkey 01:14
GM recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks US 00:30
Azerbaijan records decline in total retail sales of products Business 13 November 23:57
Masks may be history soon with vaccine development, Health Minister Koca says Turkey 13 November 23:37
4,666 representatives of medical staff infected with coronavirus in Georgia Georgia 13 November 23:35
Iran, Spain willing to develop parliamentary relations Politics 13 November 23:34
Kyrgyzstan elections 2020: Total of 27 candidates submit documents to run for president Kyrgyzstan 13 November 23:33
There are no options left to escape trilateral statement - Pashinyan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 November 23:11
Russian, Turkish delegations to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh truce on November 14 Turkey 13 November 23:07
We made two unsuccessful attempts to return Shusha - Armenian PM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 November 23:01
U.S. Secret Service officers sidelined by COVID-19 US 13 November 22:39
Italy extends lockdowns to more regions, tightens curbs Europe 13 November 22:04
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 1.93 mln as death toll reaches 46,505 Other News 13 November 21:41
ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok: company Other News 13 November 21:12
Georgian Central Election Commission holds session Georgia 13 November 21:02
Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan discuss enhancing cooperation in science and medicine Kyrgyzstan 13 November 21:01
Istanbulites pick new design for Taksim Square Turkey 13 November 20:59
Azerbaijan's transactions through clearing system for small payments increase Finance 13 November 20:54
Iran, Iraq discuss gas exports Business 13 November 20:52
Jordan FM stresses importance of respecting int'l law to ensure peace in phone talk with Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 13 November 20:47
UK's coronavirus reproduction number drops slightly amid lockdown Europe 13 November 20:39
Azerbaijan takes part in second Cooperation Forum of Pacific Alliance Politics 13 November 19:55
Int’l, local structures to assess damage of Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure - Assistant to president Politics 13 November 19:26
Azerbaijan renaming 2 villages liberated from occupation Politics 13 November 19:21
Industry accounts for third of Azerbaijan's GDP Business 13 November 19:19
Kazakhstan, Ukraine agree to cooperate in creating innovative technologies Business 13 November 19:12
Kazakhstan to provide full automation of concluding contracts for subsurface use right Oil&Gas 13 November 19:09
Number of cyber attacks in Azerbaijan increases ICT 13 November 19:07
Aide to President talks atrocities committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians Politics 13 November 19:01
Argentina's prosecutor general replies to Azerbaijani side's letter on foreign combatants in Karabakh Society 13 November 18:51
Russian president hopes to no longer use "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" phrase Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 November 18:50
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office shares information on terrorists fighting for Armenia Politics 13 November 18:47
Hualing FIZ of Georgia talks on main areas of its activities Business 13 November 18:41
Turkish ministry holds meeting with Russian delegation to create peacekeeping center in Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 13 November 18:22
Inflow of funds to Georgia up Business 13 November 18:19
UNESCAP holds 6th session of Committee on ICT, Science, Technology and Innovation ICT 13 November 18:11
Azerbaijan shows video footage from villages of liberated Gubadli district Politics 13 November 18:07
Azerbaijan reveals its GDP for 10M2020 Finance 13 November 18:06
Prices for bread expected to go up in Georgia Business 13 November 18:04
Reducing traffic could curb COVID-19 in Iran - Iranian Deputy Minister Society 13 November 17:57
Assets of Georgian Nikora company up Business 13 November 17:44
Uzbek-Chinese JV to buy spare parts for electric motors via tender Tenders 13 November 17:41
Uzbekistan’s Ipoteka Bank places Eurobonds on London Stock Exchange Finance 13 November 17:40
EU countries decrease crude petroleum oil imports from Kazakhstan in Aug. 2020 Business 13 November 17:40
Azerbaijan's trade balance remains positive Business 13 November 17:38
Georgia reveals value of pension fund Finance 13 November 17:29
TAP starts replanting olive trees back to their original locations Oil&Gas 13 November 17:26
Uzbekneftegaz introduces automated system for dividend payment Oil&Gas 13 November 17:24
Most of Azerbaijan's employees involved in education field Business 13 November 17:24
Azerbaijan reveals 9M2020 average monthly salary Finance 13 November 17:20
Georgia sees decrease in number of microfinance organizations Finance 13 November 17:20
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy tires for vehicles via tender Tenders 13 November 17:20
Azerbaijan teaches historical lesson to Armenia - Trend's chief editor tells Orient News (VIDEO) Politics 13 November 17:19
Germany allocates funds for ICRC activity in Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 13 November 17:18
Investment projects underway in Kazakhstan's Karaganda to develop agriculture Business 13 November 17:17
Azerbaijan’s natural gas output pace over past 10 years Oil&Gas 13 November 17:14
New municipal transport auto park to be built in Georgian Kutaisi Business 13 November 17:13
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to purchase necessary goods Tenders 13 November 17:08
Customers of closed banks in Azerbaijan continue receiving compensation Finance 13 November 17:07
Azerbaijani commission assessing damage on civilians from Armenian aggression Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 November 17:06
China interested in investing in Iran's mining sector Business 13 November 17:04
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry distributes footage from liberated Sugovushan village (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 November 17:01
WAEPD CEO talks electricity grid in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Oil&Gas 13 November 16:58
Produce in Georgia agency supports family-owned, small and medium-size hotel industries' Business 13 November 16:57
Russia working with Azerbaijan to become observer in Non-Aligned Movement - Foreign Ministry Politics 13 November 16:57
Special land funds for growing agricultural crops being established in Turkmenistan Business 13 November 16:47
Crude oil production in Azerbaijan: change dynamics over last decade Oil&Gas 13 November 16:45
Iranian Minister to investigate issues of customs clearance of essential goods Business 13 November 16:43
Iran to submit draft of the Seventh Development Plan Business 13 November 16:40
Azerbaijan's communication operator to provide broadband internet in liberated territories ICT 13 November 16:31
Azerbaijan, Germany discuss specific tasks on development of renewables Oil&Gas 13 November 16:31
Russian delegation visits Turkey to discuss peacekeeping center in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Politics 13 November 16:30
Azerbaijani polymer manufacturer becomes resident of High Technologies Park Business 13 November 16:28
Uzbekistan’s Fergana CHPP to increase production capacity Oil&Gas 13 November 16:28
Azerbaijan's FM, EU high representative discuss latest situation in region Politics 13 November 16:27
Bakinity Distribution LLC wins tender launched by Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance ICT 13 November 16:25
Kazakhstan boosts cars export to Russia, Kyrgyzstan Transport 13 November 16:25
Russia’s machine-building plant supplies locomotives for mining, metallurgical combine in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13 November 16:23
TAP project allows diversification of gas supply sources - Azerbaijan's energy minister Oil&Gas 13 November 16:23
Armenians take away even window frames as they leave - BBC reports from liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO) Politics 13 November 16:18
Azerbaijan reveals capital investments for 10M2020 Finance 13 November 16:14
Kazakhstan increases exports to Tajikistan over 9M2020 Business 13 November 16:13
Share of Azerbaijani commercial banks in GDP increases Finance 13 November 16:12
French consulting company to find partners for footwear, leather goods production in Uzbekistan Business 13 November 16:06
Uzbek-Chinese JV announces tender for refueling cylinders with technical gas Tenders 13 November 16:04
Turkmenistan implementing digitalization in ICT ICT 13 November 16:02
Azerbaijan confirms 1,015 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 13 November 16:01
Turkmenistan, Portugal outline promising areas of cooperation Business 13 November 15:59
Fostering digital technology workforce for the country Oil&Gas 13 November 15:56
Russian export volume to Kazakhstan drop amid COVID-19 Business 13 November 15:49
Qatar airways resumes weekly flights to Tbilisi Transport 13 November 15:49
Kazakhstan and Canada agree to develop co-op in aerospace industry Transport 13 November 15:30
Buta Airways to operate special flights to Izmir Society 13 November 15:26
Romgaz’s gas output down on lower demand, repair works Oil&Gas 13 November 15:20
German economy taking hit from lockdown measures in November Europe 13 November 15:13
Non-OPEC oil supply to grow slightly in 2021 as OPEC+ output cuts remain in place Oil&Gas 13 November 15:01
All news