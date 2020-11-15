EU competition chief to self-isolate after COVID-19 contact
The European Commission’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Sunday she would self-isolate next week and work from home after one of her co-workers tested positive for COVID-19, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“I have been informed that a working relation is tested coronavirus positive.” Vestager said on Twitter. “Luckily, he has no symptoms and I wish him all the best. I have been tested, am now in quarantine and will work from home the coming week.”
