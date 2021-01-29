Fire reported in southeastern England

A fire broke out on Friday afternoon at Napier Barracks in Folkestone in Kent, southeastern England, where the British government is holding hundreds of asylum seekers, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Kent Fire and Rescue Service has been called to assist Kent Police at the Napier Barracks in Folkestone, following reports of a fire," said the fire and rescue body on its website, adding that "eight fire engines have been sent to the scene."

The body suggested people living and working in the surrounding area to close their windows and doors as a precaution due to smoke coming from the incident.

At present, there were no reports of any damage or casualties.