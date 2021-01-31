Macron reaffirms France's support for Lebanon in various fields
French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain his country's support for Lebanon in various fields, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"France will stand by Lebanon during its current difficult circumstances and will support it in various fields, namely in cabinet formation," Macron told his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun in a phone call.
Aoun thanked Macron for his support for Lebanon and his keenness to bolster Lebanese-French ties on all levels.
Macron announced a day earlier that France's road map for easing the crisis in Lebanon was still on the table and he plans to make a third visit to the country.
