UK payrolled employment rises by record 241,000 in August
British employers added record a 241,000 staff to their payrolls last month, taking the total number of payrolled employees above their level in February 2020, just before Britain first went into COVID-19 lockdown, government figures showed on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Separate official data showed the unemployment rate was 4.6% in the three months to July, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
SOF of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan conduct fire training exercises within "Three Brothers - 2021" (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani, Turkish pilots carry out flights on designated routes within joint military exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)