UK payrolled employment rises by record 241,000 in August

Europe 14 September 2021 10:21 (UTC+04:00)
UK payrolled employment rises by record 241,000 in August

British employers added record a 241,000 staff to their payrolls last month, taking the total number of payrolled employees above their level in February 2020, just before Britain first went into COVID-19 lockdown, government figures showed on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Separate official data showed the unemployment rate was 4.6% in the three months to July, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll.

