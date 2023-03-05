EU no longer dependent on Russian oil and gas — von der Leyen

The European Union is no longer dependent on gas and oil from Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Europe’s dependence on supplies of Russian oil and gas is in the past now," she told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "Russia cut gas exports to Europe by 80% within eight months. We have managed to compensate for it thanks to laborious efforts. Naturally, our good friends, such as the United States and Norway, helped us and supported us by liquefied and pipeline gas supplies."

According to the European Commission President, Moscow allegedly sought to break the European Union’s unity by means of cutting supplies of energy sources. "But an opposite thing has happened," she stressed.

Von der Leyen took part in a German government meeting on Sunday as a guest of honor.