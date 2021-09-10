Gulf Air launches direct flights with Tel Aviv on Sept 30

Gulf Air, Bahrain's flag carrier will launch direct flights for the first time with Israel's Tel Aviv on Sept. 30, the carrier said in a Twitter post on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Israel named its first ambassador to Bahrain earlier this month, after normalising relations with the Gulf Arab state a year ago, an Israeli government Arabic-language Twitter account said on Thursday. read more

Gulf Air said that it will start with two flights a week to its newest destination, adding that the new line to Tel Aviv comes as part of the political, commercial and civil aviation agreements signed with Israel.