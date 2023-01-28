Another shooting attack in Jerusalem, attacker ‘neutralized’

At least two people were shot and wounded in a shooting attack outside Jerusalem’s Old City, police and medics said Saturday morning, Trend reports with reference to timesofisrael.com.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said its medics were treating two people on Ma’alot Ir David Street in the capital, close to the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.

A 23-year-old man was in serious condition and a 47-year-old man was defined as moderate to serious.

Both suffered gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Hebrew-language media reports said they were a father and son.

Police said the attacker was “neutralized” without giving further details on his condition.

Gunfire could be heard in footage shared on social media.

The attack came hours after seven people were killed in a shooting attack on Friday night in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood.