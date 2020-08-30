Schools in India to remain shut through September due to COVID-19

Fresh guidelines were issued by India's federal home ministry on Saturday for Unlock-4 which will come into effect from Sept. 1 till the month end, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the guidelines issued by the country's Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, all schools shall remain shut till Sept. 30, though students of 9-12 standards can visit schools for guidance from their respective teachers with a written consent of their parents/guardians.

Lockdown conditions would continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones through the next month, said the guidelines shared by Bhalla with the chief secretaries of all states.

Certain activities would be permitted outside the Containment Zones. Metro Rail services would be allowed from Sept. 7 in a graded manner, and public functions, or other congregations, would be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons from Sept. 21.

Open air theatres will be allowed to open with effect from Sept. 21.