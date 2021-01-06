Canada will not extend ban on flights from Britain when it expires Wednesday
Canada will not extend a ban on flights from Britain when it expires later on Wednesday because new measures to fight the coronavirus have made it unnecessary, Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The initial 72-hour Canadian ban - first imposed late last month after a new variant of the virus emerged in Britain - was later extended to Jan. 6.
