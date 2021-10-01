Indian Foreign Secretary scheduled to visit Colombo soon

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is scheduled to visit Colombo in early October, official sources in New Delhi told The Hindu, as India and Sri Lanka seek to engage at high levels amid a perceived strain in ties.

The scheduled visit comes 10 days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Sri Lankan counterpart G.L. Peiris met on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York.

While official sources in New Delhi and Colombo indicated that Mr. Shringla will likely inaugurate some key bilateral projects between October 2 and 5, the thrust of his visit is yet to be known.