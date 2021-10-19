'Umblical cord': In Israel, Jaishankar hails contribution of Indian Jewish community

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday interacted with the Indian Jewish community in Israel where he hailed the huge impact it has made in Israel, Trend reports citing hindustantimes.com.

Jaishankar said that the community has been, in many ways, "an umbilical cord" that has nourished the ties between India and Israel.

The foreign minister said that the Indian Jewish community carried some flavours of India with it to Israel which they have retained, or assimilated in some form. "I am told, for example, that the distinctive Malida thali made by the Bene Israelis - and Malida is now officially incorporated in the local calendar here. Likewise, the influence of the mangalsutra and the mehendi among Bene Israelis, the practice of baat pukka for formalizing marriages among Baghdadi Jews, and symbolic adorning of the Torah arks with jasmine garlands and the use of manara by the Cochini Jews," said Jaishankar.

"You also adopted that very Indian tradition of removing shoes before entering the synagogue. And you all still remember our way of life, our languages, our festivals, and, I am told about the Maiboli journal in Marathi," he added.