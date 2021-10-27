India among top 10 in the world for cliate technology investments: report

India ranks ninth in the list of top 10 countries for climate technology investments over the past five years and Indian climate technology companies received $ 1 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2016 to 2021, according to a new report released in London on Tuesday. .

“Five Years On: Global Climate Tech Investment Trends since the Paris Agreement”, by London & Partners and Dealroom.Co, analyzed industry trends since the last United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP) in Paris and ahead of the summit COP26 in Glasgow next week.

He revealed that venture capital investments in climate technology companies have skyrocketed around the world since the Paris Agreement, with the United States and China leading the global top 10 with $ 48 billion and respectively 18.6 billion USD of investments between 2016 and 2021. The United Kingdom comes in 4th position with 4.3 billion US dollars after Sweden at 5.8 billion US dollars.