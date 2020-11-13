Moscow documents 70 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Moscow has documented 70 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"70 people with confirmed diagnosis "pneumonia" who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Moscow," the center informed.

In total, 7,643 people have died from the virus in the Russian capital. As of November 9, Moscow has documented 491,542 cases of COVID-19 (5,997 in the past 24 hours), and over 354,705 patients have recovered from the virus in the Russian capital.