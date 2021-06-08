Lavrov may take part in Russia-US summit in Geneva

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may take part in the Russia-US summit due in Geneva on June 16, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"I believe that yes," the diplomat said in reply to a question. "But so far the format and the list of members has not been fully agreed on," Ryabkov noted.

The senior diplomat noted that the coordination of the agenda and venue of the meeting was also in the works. "I believe in any case information will be provided not through the Foreign Ministry."

Earlier reports said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would join the US delegation at the Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva.