Russia registers over 1,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours first since pandemic starts
The number of fatalities related to the coronavirus increased by 1,002 in Russia in the past 24 hours compared to 999 on the previous day, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 222,315. This is a fresh high since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.79%, according to the crisis center.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be famous for its "smart cities" and agricultural products - Turkish ambassador
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel on October 16, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia trying to prepare ground for new provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading fake information - MoD
Agreement with Azerbaijan on additional gas supplies aimed at ensuring Turkey's gas reserves – Erdogan
Azerbaijan, as victorious country, is ready to normalize relations. We hope that Armenian leadership will not pass up on this historic opportunity - President Aliyev