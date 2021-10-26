Russia records another 36,466 coronavirus cases

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 36,466 to 8,316,019 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.44%.

In particular, 6,074 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day, 2,930 in the Moscow region, 2,735 in St. Petersburg, 1,278 in the Samara region, 762 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 744 in the Voronezh region.

According to the crisis center, there are currently 869,660 active coronavirus cases in Russia.