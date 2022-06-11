Aviation authority extends flight suspension in central, southern Russia until June 18

The suspension of flights to a number of airports in central and southern Russia has been extended until June 18, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The temporary suspension of flights to 11 Russian airports has been extended until 3:45 am Moscow time on June 18, 2022," the statement reads.

Flights remain suspended to Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista. The aviation authority recommends Russian air carriers use alternative routes through Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol and Moscow.

Russia closed part of its airspace to civilian flights on February 24 due to its special military operation in Ukraine.