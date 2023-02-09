Russia’s retail trade turnover down 6.7% YOY in 2022

The retail trade turnover in Russia moved down by 6.7% year-on-year in 2022 to 42.5 trillion rubles ($584.8 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The retail trade turnover in December 2022 lost 10.5% annually to 4.2 trillion rubles ($57.8 bln).

In 2022, 95.4% of retail trade turnover were formed by trading companies and individual entrepreneurs. The share of retail markets and fairs was 4.6% (in 2021 - 95.4% and 4.6% respectively).

Online retail sales in Russia had an upsurge to 9.2% in 2022 (8.3% in December 2021), according to statistics.

The ratio of foods, including beverages and tobacco products, was 49.5% in the retail trade structure in 2022. The share of nonfoods was 50.5% (in 2021 - 47% and 53% respectively).