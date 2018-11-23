Turkey’s Trabzon seaport director: Armenian trucks not transshipped through

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Armenian trucks were not transshipped through the seaport in Turkey’s Trabzon province, director general of the Trabzon seaport Muzaffer Ermish said on Nov. 23.

He added that the management of the port consistently adheres to Turkey’s policy concerning the relations with Armenia.

"Armenia must withdraw its armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories for the Armenian trucks to be transshipped and borders to be opened with this country," Ermish said.

Earlier, some Turkish media outlets reported that the borders with Armenia have been allegedly opened and Armenian goods are exported to European countries through the Trabzon port.

Turkey closed its borders with Armenia in response to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands in 1993.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

