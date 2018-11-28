Another terrorist attack prevented in Turkey

28 November 2018 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A terrorist attack was prevented in Turkey’s western Izmir province, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 28.

Reportedly, as a result of a special operation conducted by the provincial police, five members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were detained.

The terrorists planned to attack a number of state agencies in the province.

Other details of the operation have not been reported.

Earlier, terrorist attacks were prevented in Malatya and Mardin provinces.

Meanwhile, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that from early 2018, 87,838 operations have been carried out against the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey.

Soylu noted that 289 PKK terrorists were killed during the operations.

The minister also noted that in 2017, the PKK terrorists planned 965 attacks, while this figure dropped to 677 in 2018.

"In 2017, 380 PKK terrorists and in 2018, 343 terrorists surrendered to Turkish law enforcement agencies," Soylu said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.



