FM: France has no right to teach Turkey

12 April 2019 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

France has no right to teach Turkey democracy and human rights, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu was commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to announce April 24 as the national day of memory of the so-called "Armenian Genocide".

“There was no "Armenian genocide" in the Turkish history and the claims of the Armenians regarding the events of 1915 are unfounded,” Cavusoglu added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on April 12.

"By accepting non-existent events as a "fact", President Macron behaves like a populist," he said.

Cavusoglu stressed that such countries as France are used to criticizing the rest countries, but it itself does not accept criticism.

"Turkey has not forgotten and will not forget the massacre in Rwanda and Algeria,” he said. “Before accusing Turkey of anything, the French president should recall the dark moments of his country’s history."

On April 10, President Macron signed a decree declaring April 24 as the national day of memory of the so-called "Armenian genocide".

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

