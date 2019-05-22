Turkey reduces duties on US products

22 May 2019 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has reduced the duties on products imported from the US in 22 items, Trend reports citing Resmi Gazete.

This includes fruits, dried fruits, rice, tobacco, alcoholic beverages, cosmetic products and coal.

The reduction in duty rates varies within 22-50 percent.

On May 17, the US reduced duties on Turkish steel to 25 percent.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on Turkish steel. Measures were also taken against other countries; for example, a 25 percent tariff was imposed on Russian steel and 10 percent on Russian aluminum.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
France offers Turkey to deploy SAMP/T air defense systems - minister
Turkey 11:27
Turkey ratifies several agreements with Uzbekistan
Turkey 09:52
U.S. could blacklist Chinese surveillance tech firm Hikvision
World 09:46
US requests Turkey pull out of S-400 deal with Russia by June
US 02:53
Sales of Belaruski company grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 21 May 20:41
Turkish Ministry of Commerce reveals trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan
Turkey 21 May 15:20
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
Oil&Gas 11:28
France offers Turkey to deploy SAMP/T air defense systems - minister
Turkey 11:27
Georgia accepts seven out of eight conditions set by Consortium Anaklia
Economy 11:26
Iran's Zarif to visit Pakistan
Iran 11:03
Chinese bank may participate in Uzbekistan’s energy projects
Oil&Gas 11:01
Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be conducted on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:01
Britain's Theresa May begs Labour to support her 'last chance' Brexit compromise
World 10:56
FM: Estonia interested in intensifying political dialogue with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Politics 10:52
Investments into Kazakhstan's food industry decrease
Economy 10:51