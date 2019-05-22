Turkey reduces duties on US products

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has reduced the duties on products imported from the US in 22 items, Trend reports citing Resmi Gazete.

This includes fruits, dried fruits, rice, tobacco, alcoholic beverages, cosmetic products and coal.

The reduction in duty rates varies within 22-50 percent.

On May 17, the US reduced duties on Turkish steel to 25 percent.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on Turkish steel. Measures were also taken against other countries; for example, a 25 percent tariff was imposed on Russian steel and 10 percent on Russian aluminum.

---

