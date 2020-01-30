Number of Kazakh companies slightly up in Turkey in 2019

30 January 2020 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey's Scientific, Technological Research Council to carry out projects in Azerbaijan
Society 10:10
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey slightly increases
Business 28 January 11:20
Turkey's discloses number of job seekers in Kazakhstan
Turkey 28 January 10:13
Turkey intends to increase trade turnover with Uzbekistan
Business 28 January 09:40
Number of Georgian companies registered in Turkey up
Business 27 January 19:12
Turkey increases export of grain and legumes to Kazakhstan
Business 27 January 19:11
Latest
Number of permissions granted for construction increases in Georgia
Construction 11:40
Oil falls amid spread of Wuhan virus, rising crude inventories
Oil&Gas 11:37
Kazakhstan to return Kazakhs remaining in China
Kazakhstan 11:36
Zenith Energy establishes its Norway subsidiary
Oil&Gas 11:35
Turkmenistan preparing for transition to bicameral parliamentary system
Turkmenistan 11:33
President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president
Politics 11:24
Yotpo buys Bulgarian marketing solution co SMSBump
Israel 11:24
President of France Emmanuel Macron made phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
Politics 11:23
Deputy PM responds to PACE's biased position towards Azerbaijan
Politics 11:18