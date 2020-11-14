Turkey fines Google $26 million for abusing market position: competition board
The Turkish Competition Board has fined Google 196.7 million lira ($26 million) after ruling it was abusing its market dominance, a statement by the board said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The company has been found to be violating the terms of fair competition due to unfair access to advertisement space, the statement said, and the California-based tech giant “was abusing its dominant power in the market”.
In February, the competition authority fined Google 98 million lira for abusing its dominant market position and “aggressive competition tactics.”
Latest
Jordan FM stresses importance of respecting int'l law to ensure peace in phone talk with Azerbaijani counterpart
Int’l, local structures to assess damage of Azerbaijani civilian infrastructure - Assistant to president
Argentina's prosecutor general replies to Azerbaijani side's letter on foreign combatants in Karabakh
Turkish ministry holds meeting with Russian delegation to create peacekeeping center in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Russia’s machine-building plant supplies locomotives for mining, metallurgical combine in Uzbekistan