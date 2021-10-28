Turkey reports 26,896 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 26,896 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,936,007, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 210 to 69,769, while 30,542 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 355,947 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.