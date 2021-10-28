Turkey reports 26,896 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 26,896 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,936,007, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 210 to 69,769, while 30,542 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 355,947 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Latest
Better future awaits Karabakh Armenians as citizens of Azerbaijan after opening of Fuzuli Int'l Airport - Russian expert
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian Interfax agency on October 28, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to soon become example of modern production for entire region – Erdogan
2nd ICD – CIBAFI Webinar Discussed the Emergence of Cryptocurrencies and its Potential for the Growth of Islamic Finance Industry
Reps of Turkish National Defense University visit Azerbaijani military educational institutions (PHOTO)