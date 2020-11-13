Musk says took four COVID-19 tests, two were positive, two negative
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday that he took four coronavirus tests on the same day with two returning negative and two producing positive results, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," Musk said in a tweet.
Latest
Azerbaijani defense minister, commander of Russian peacekeeping forces discuss peacekeeping mission details
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes activities of Joint Center to contribute to increasing effectiveness of control over ceasefire
Azerbaijan names gymnasts to participate in European Championship in Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics
Transporting gas from a new source to Europe via Southern Gas Corridor is already reality – minister
Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh war will also ensure security of our regional and global energy projects, says minister (PHOTO)