Gulfstream introduces two new business aircraft
General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream Aerospace introduced two new aircraft, Gulfstream G800 and Gulfstream G400, on Monday, the aircraft company said in a statement, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The company described the G800 as the longest-range aircraft in the Gulfstream fleet and the G400 as the first new entrant to the large-cabin class in over a decade.
The company said it expects to start customer deliveries of the G800 in 2023, while deliveries of the G400 are estimated to begin in 2025.
Gulfstream, which engages in business jet services, continues to be hit by pandemic-related shutdowns and shortages. In the second quarter this year, the company delivered only 21 jets compared with 32 a year earlier.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
At Vienna meeting of FMs of OSCE MG co-chairing countries I was given statement text, I said I wouldn’t sign it - President Aliyev
We mobilized and will continue mobilizing all our forces to rebuild Jabrayil, other districts - President Aliyev
Liberation of Jabrayil was great moral, psychological advantage for Azerbaijan, and heavy blow for Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: Appeal of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to Azerbaijani people on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO)
Pleased to declare that my FIG presidency election campaign continues at its full extent - Farid Gayibov
Our friendly, neighboring countries maintain such relations with Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan has same kind attitude towards them - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan will continue to plan its external relations and internal affairs as it sees fit - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan was first to support cooperation platform proposed by President Erdoghan - President Aliyev
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol for environmental assessment to Framework Convention for Protection of Caspian Sea