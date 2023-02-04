Quality, pace of restoration work in Karabakh exceeds expectations - Italian traveler (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 4. The quality and pace of the restoration work in Karabakh exceeded my expectations, an Italian traveler told Trend.

"I was in Azerbaijan in 2016, but this trip was special because I had the opportunity to visit Karabakh," the traveler said.

He noted that in the last two years, after the liberation of its territories from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has been promptly carrying out restoration and reconstruction work here.

"Before my arrival this year, I have been reading a lot about Karabakh. And to be honest, I was amazed to see how quickly you were able to restore your roads. I expected to see a completely different picture," said the guest from Italy.

He also stressed that he had seen significant changes in the capital, Baku, since his last visit to Azerbaijan.

The sixth trip of an international delegation of tourists to the Azerbaijani liberated lands took place on February 4, 2023.

The delegation includes representatives of the tourist elite from 12 countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia.

During the three-day trip, travelers will familiarize themselves with reconstruction activities in liberated areas, with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region, as well as witness acts of Armenian vandalism committed during the occupation period.