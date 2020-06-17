Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs holds online meeting with entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) organized another online meeting of entrepreneurs operating in greenhouses in various districts of the country, Trend reports on June 17 referring to the agency.

The online meeting was held as part of the state-entrepreneur dialogue platform. Representatives of Azerigas PU, Azersu OJSC, Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture, Tariff Council, SOCAR Petroleum CJSC, as well as the owners of almost 50 greenhouses attended the meeting.

The entrepreneurs’ appeals about the difficulties in selling and exporting products due to the coronavirus pandemic, the price of gas which is supplied to greenhouses, the provision with benefits in connection with debts for gas consumption, the supplies of fuel oil, the problems in managing modern greenhouses, the creation of vegetables processing enterprises, connection to the electric grid and other concerns raised by the participants were considered during the meeting, and answers to questions were given.

The representatives of the relevant structures promptly solved a number of issues raised by the entrepreneurs on the spot. The entrepreneurs will be informed of the issues requiring further consideration through the offices of Friend of SMEs.

All issues raised at the meeting will be on the agenda of the agency, and joint measures will be taken with the relevant structures to render the necessary support to the entrepreneurs, said the agency.